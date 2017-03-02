'Tourists sign up for it': Owner claims pilot had no option

Owner of 1770 Castaways Bruce Rhoades said although he was satisfied with the ATSB's preliminary findings, he was frustrated that there was nothing in the report about why the engine failed.

He also said it was "perfectly legal" for Mr Woodall to conduct steep turns, climbs and descents while in the air.

"It's not aerobatics…it's nothing," he said.

"For (the manoeuvres to be considered steep)…you just have to fly 15 degrees angle of bank from horizontal.

"It's part of what the tourists sign up for and they sign a form for it…we need to know if they want a straight and level flight."

EXPLOSIVE: Preliminary report shows course of doomed plane. ATSB

One aspect of the report Mr Rhoades wanted to make clear was the Google Earth image used by the ATSB to demonstrate the flight path and crash site.

The report acknowledged that the Google Earth image was taken at low tide, whereas at the time of the crash "there was an outgoing high tide".

Mr Rhoades said the image was misleading because it gave the appearance that Mr Woodall had plenty of options to possibly land the plan more safely.

"(The image) shows there was lots of land but the photo doesn't show it at high tide," he said.

"Because it was high tide the only option there would have been to land in the water and that's why (Mr Woodall) landed on the beach."

The ATSB's latest report revealed, in brutal detail, new pictures of the wreckage and, in 10 second updates, the course of the fatal flight.

According to police, who are assisting the ATSB in its investigation, Mr Rhoades was issued a notice to ground, which meant he was not allowed to fly until further notice.

But Mr Rhoades claimed he was issued with a suspension notice, which still enabled him to fly but not for charter.

Because of this and while Mr Rhoades struggles to get over the trauma of the incident he has engaged Gladstone based ferry company AB Marine to ship backpackers to Middle Island for its survivor tour camps.