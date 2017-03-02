30°
News

'Tourists sign up for it': Owner claims pilot had no option

Declan Cooley
| 2nd Mar 2017 11:40 AM
EXPLOSIVE: Preliminary report shows course of doomed plane.
EXPLOSIVE: Preliminary report shows course of doomed plane. ATSB

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Owner of 1770 Castaways Bruce Rhoades said although he was satisfied with the ATSB's preliminary findings, he was frustrated that there was nothing in the report about why the engine failed.

TODAY | EXPLOSIVE REPORT REVEALS FOOTAGE CAPTURE FINAL MOMENTS

He also said it was "perfectly legal" for Mr Woodall to conduct steep turns, climbs and descents while in the air.

"It's not aerobatics…it's nothing," he said.

"For (the manoeuvres to be considered steep)…you just have to fly 15 degrees angle of bank from horizontal.

"It's part of what the tourists sign up for and they sign a form for it…we need to know if they want a straight and level flight."

EXPLOSIVE: Preliminary report shows course of doomed plane.
EXPLOSIVE: Preliminary report shows course of doomed plane. ATSB

One aspect of the report Mr Rhoades wanted to make clear was the Google Earth image used by the ATSB to demonstrate the flight path and crash site.

The report acknowledged that the Google Earth image was taken at low tide, whereas at the time of the crash "there was an outgoing high tide".

Mr Rhoades said the image was misleading because it gave the appearance that Mr Woodall had plenty of options to possibly land the plan more safely.

"(The image) shows there was lots of land but the photo doesn't show it at high tide," he said.

"Because it was high tide the only option there would have been to land in the water and that's why (Mr Woodall) landed on the beach."

The ATSB's latest report revealed, in brutal detail, new pictures of the wreckage and, in 10 second updates, the course of the fatal flight.

EXPLOSIVE: Preliminary report shows course of doomed plane.
EXPLOSIVE: Preliminary report shows course of doomed plane. ATSB

According to police, who are assisting the ATSB in its investigation, Mr Rhoades was issued a notice to ground, which meant he was not allowed to fly until further notice.

But Mr Rhoades claimed he was issued with a suspension notice, which still enabled him to fly but not for charter.

Because of this and while Mr Rhoades struggles to get over the trauma of the incident he has engaged Gladstone based ferry company AB Marine to ship backpackers to Middle Island for its survivor tour camps.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  atsb crash gladstone gladstone region plane crash

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

'Tourists sign up for it': Owner claims pilot had no option

'Tourists sign up for it': Owner claims pilot had no option

OWNER of a plane that crashed, killing a woman, claims pilot had no option.

'Sad': Man's desperate search for Hannah Cook

MUCH LOVED: Emergency services came together to search for Calliope local Hannah Cook on Tuesday.

MAN searching for mum left shattered as "worst scenario" unfolded.

Massive fines as Gladstone drivers named and shamed

BIG BUST: There were four drink drivers nabbed in the Gladstone region this week.

The drivers on Gladstone roads risking everyone's lives

$300m mega-project worth 2400 jobs wins approval

The site of Rookwood Weir.

A MEGA-PROJECT with thousands of jobs is on the way.

Local Partners

'Sad': Man's desperate search for Hannah Cook

MAN searching for Hannah Cook left shattered as "worst possible scenario" unfolded.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Scouts tackle mock scenario

'LIKE MACGYVER': The Kareeba Scouts responded to a pretty real looking scenario.

Scouts tackle mock scenario

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Aussie band asked to change name

Animal activists PETA anger fans by asking Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

Holly Valance caught up in $213m lawsuit

Holly Valance

Lawsuit alleges blackmail, extortion and intimidation by Candy pair

What's on the big screen this week

Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman in a scene from the movie Logan.

HUGH Jackman returns one last time as Wolverine in Logan.

BIG BLOCK, EXCLUSIVE ESTATE, LOWEST PRICE

17 Parksville Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land You have finally found it! The opportunity to design and construct you ... $275,000

You have finally found it! The opportunity to design and construct you own lifestyle on this level, 1,7xxm2 inner-city estate. - BIG 1,747m2 - Pool(s), Shed(s)...

Delightful Townhouse... Invest or nest... Move Straight In

41/1 Michel Place, Telina 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $180,000

An opportunity presents in Telina to purchase this immaculately presented fully furnished townhouse, in a secure gated complex ready for you to move straight in.

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $485,000

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

MASSIVE HOME AT A BARGAIN PRICE.... ACT NOW!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

SOLID BRICK HOME - FULLY FENCED

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

Dress Circle Address - High On The Hill!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

High-set Investment or Starter Home!

20 Campbell Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $195,000

This home would suit anyone looking to enter the market, whether as a first home or investment property. It's been well looked after and presents immaculately.

Perfect Starter Home

33 Emperor Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 1 $159,000

Situated on a great sized 754m2 (approx.) block, this great home is the perfect starter home for anyone looking to enter the market. Featuring a modern kitchen...

CBD LOCATION......TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $520,000

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!