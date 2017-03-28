Tourists flee to Gladstone Backpackers because of cyclone

TOURISTS staying in Airlie Beach have fled to Gladstone Backpackers to get out Cyclone Debbie's devastating path.

With thousands leaving the region and heading to Rockhampton, accommodation in the Beef Capital was tight.

Gladstone Backpackers owner Luke McClelland said the Rollo St accommodation saw an influx of tourists looking for somewhere to stay.

"We've probably had about 15 people come in, who had come to Gladstone because of the cyclone," Mr McClelland said.

"Most of them were up around the Airlie area and travelling north, but headed back south because of the weather."

Also Gladstone's Ergon Energy workers are on standby to head to Mackay and other north Queensland towns to help up clean-up the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

They are part of an initial team of more than 800 energy workers ready to respond.

Energy Queensland Chief Operating Officer Paul Jordon said the decision to send as many crews as possible into the disaster zone had been carefully balanced with the need to retain sufficient crews at depots across the state to respond to any unexpected events that occurred during the cyclone response.

There are hundreds of workers from south Queensland who travelled to Rockhampton as part of an "advanced deployment".