Tourist winched to hospital from cruise ship

AN elderly cruise ship passenger has been winched up by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter to be treated for a suspected heart attack.

The helicopter winched an officer down to treat the patient before winching the officer and patient back up to the chopper.

The chopper met the cruise ship off the Keppel Islands after reports a passenger, a man in his 70s, was on board and suffering a heart condition.

The patient was flown to the Rockhampton Base Hospital where he is receiving further treatment.

The man is currently in a stable condition.