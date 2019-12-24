Tourist stuck sea rescued by ‘brave’ paddlers

VMR Round Hill pulling in a vessel with motor problems on Sunday December 22.

VMR Round Hill pulling in a vessel with motor problems on Sunday December 22.

IT’S been a busy start to the holidays for Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill with two rescues within days of each other.

An overseas tourist found himself stuck when he paddled up to 1.5km north west out from Lady Musgrave island and was unable to get back about 5.35pm last night.

VMR was contacted and activated a rescue helicopter as the sun was setting.

However two “brave” paddlers, also staying on the island, went out to rescue the man and the helicopter was stood down.

Secretary Josie Meng said they had worked with the Water Police to assist with the rescue.

“Had it been any different we had a helicopter ready to go,” she said.

The man was returned to the island at 6.45pm with no injuries but was dehydrated and tired.

Ms Meng said the person was from overseas and did not know the conditions or what danger he was in.

A day earlier at 3.24pm VMR Round Hill received a call from a 10m cruiser with three people on board with one motor down and the other playing about 40 nautical miles outside of Round Hill.

Another boat travelling with them towed them to closer to Round Hill where VMR could pick them up.

The other vessel stopped to ensure they would have enough fuel to also return.

The VMR crew reached the vehicle at 6.45pm and returned to the bar at 10.55pm.

Ms Meng said this was an important reminder of the importance of logging on to VMR when boating.

“It’s not a mandatory requirement, but it’s a smart move,” she said.

When boating around Gladstone or Agnes Water log on to VHR channel 16, 81 or 82.