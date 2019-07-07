Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: police approach after a man was seen to put something down his pants
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: police approach after a man was seen to put something down his pants Trevor Veale
News

Tourist found with drugs in undies

Amber Gibson
by
7th Jul 2019 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOURIST has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of multiple drugs.

Nimbin police will allege that at 1:30pm on Friday a 31-year-old Japanese tourist entered a van parked on Cullen Street.

"Police had cause to speak to the man, who was seen to secrete something in his underpants," Richmond Police District said on their Facebook page.

"He refused to produce the item from his pants, which police strongly suspected to be prohibited drugs.

"He refused to do so and was taken to Nimbin Police Station where he was searched.

"Police located Hash and LSD tablets in his underpants, which he denied all knowledge of."

The man is scheduled to appear in court in August to face charges of possessing prohibited drugs.

drug possession nimbin crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

    premium_icon GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

    News Rainy and windy conditions didn't dampen spirits at this year's Run in the Sun.

    • 7th Jul 2019 9:41 AM
    PHOTOS: Take a look inside Roseberry's new mobile service

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Take a look inside Roseberry's new mobile service

    News It's the van set to help tackle Gladstone's homeless problems.

    'Leading the nation': APLNG signs new gas deal

    premium_icon 'Leading the nation': APLNG signs new gas deal

    Careers APLNG promises to provide more gas to domestic market.