Tourist found with drugs in undies

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: police approach after a man was seen to put something down his pants Trevor Veale

A TOURIST has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of multiple drugs.

Nimbin police will allege that at 1:30pm on Friday a 31-year-old Japanese tourist entered a van parked on Cullen Street.

"Police had cause to speak to the man, who was seen to secrete something in his underpants," Richmond Police District said on their Facebook page.

"He refused to produce the item from his pants, which police strongly suspected to be prohibited drugs.

"He refused to do so and was taken to Nimbin Police Station where he was searched.

"Police located Hash and LSD tablets in his underpants, which he denied all knowledge of."

The man is scheduled to appear in court in August to face charges of possessing prohibited drugs.