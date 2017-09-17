27°
News

Tourism the hidden jewel in Gladstone's crown

PRETTY: Coral reef at Heron Island.
PRETTY: Coral reef at Heron Island. Paul Giggle

TOURISM is touted as the hidden jewel in Gladstone's crown and it seems overseas visitors may have cottoned onto that fact.

International visitors to the Southern Great Barrier Reef increased by 10% to 148,000 for the year at the end of June, figures released by Tourism Research Australia revealed.

The key international source markets were led by the Western Hemisphere markets, with UK, Germany, USA and France all showing growth into the Southern Great Barrier Reef regions, according to a breakdown of the numbers.

During the 12 months to June 2017, the destination recorded 2.5 million total visitor nights, with $98.7 million spent in the SGBR regions by international visitors.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite was delighted with the results after a "very concerted effort" to break into the European, UK, and American markets.

"The opportunities presented to the SGBR partners, through TEQ's international programs, has proven to be very beneficial to our regions and will do so for years to come with solid growth across the precincts," Mr Branthwaite said.

Topics:  gladstone region tourism travel visitors

Gladstone Observer
'Out of control': O'Dowd taking stand on energy

'Out of control': O'Dowd taking stand on energy

FROM investing in coal to reforming the National Electricity Market, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd is taking a stand to tackle the country's energy crisis.

Prepare soon for Gladstone Power Station closure: Expert

Gladstone Power Station.

Preparations needed to either replace, extend or close power station

Gladstone soldiers give strong performance at training competition

Section Commander of the Gladstone section, Corporal Ben Kneen was the top shot when it came to general military knowledge at the annual high explosives training activity at Townsville High Range Training Area (HRTA) on the weekend.

A gutsy team of CQ soldiers put on a strong showing on the weekend.

MJ on Sat'day: Let's show the world that Gladstone shines

EASTER FUN: NRG's Great Raft Race held at the Gladstone Yacht Club every year during the Harbour Festival.

Is it time to reinvent Gladstone and how people think of the region?

Local Partners