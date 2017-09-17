Tourism the hidden jewel in Gladstone's crown

TOURISM is touted as the hidden jewel in Gladstone's crown and it seems overseas visitors may have cottoned onto that fact.

International visitors to the Southern Great Barrier Reef increased by 10% to 148,000 for the year at the end of June, figures released by Tourism Research Australia revealed.

The key international source markets were led by the Western Hemisphere markets, with UK, Germany, USA and France all showing growth into the Southern Great Barrier Reef regions, according to a breakdown of the numbers.

During the 12 months to June 2017, the destination recorded 2.5 million total visitor nights, with $98.7 million spent in the SGBR regions by international visitors.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite was delighted with the results after a "very concerted effort" to break into the European, UK, and American markets.

"The opportunities presented to the SGBR partners, through TEQ's international programs, has proven to be very beneficial to our regions and will do so for years to come with solid growth across the precincts," Mr Branthwaite said.