Tourism spending survey reveals over $107 million spent

Numbers for international tourists have slightly dropped but spending has dramatically increased.

Numbers for international tourists have slightly dropped but spending has dramatically increased. Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort

INTERNATIONAL tourism has slightly dropped but spending has increased in the Southern Great Barrier Reef according to new data.

Results from the latest International Visitor Survey ending March 2019, highlighted Queensland's total visitor expenditure was up 8.6 per cent year-on-year.

This had a flow on effect of injecting $107 million into the region's tourism economy.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive Darryl Branthwaite said while international visitors have dropped, there has been an increase on spending in the region.

"There was about 140,000 international tourists go through the region here which is a drop of about 5000 but the spending has gone up by 31 per cent,” Mr Branthwaite said.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef covers an area from Bundaberg, Gladstone and north to Capricornia.

He said the GAPDL has put in hard work targeting overseas tourists and to get them to visit the local region.

"The European market has proven successful with getting them to visit here when they arrive in the country,” he said.

"We are also targeting the Asian market and trying to get them to stay here longer than a couple of weeks.”

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the success of the Queensland tourism industry growth was due to the partnering with the private sector to invest more into it.

"Tourism is cornerstone of our economy and vital to jobs growth in Queensland,” Ms Jones said.

International visitor expenditure reached a record high in Queensland in the year ended March 2019 with 2.7 million overseas travellers spending a record $6 billion, up 8.6 per cent on the previous year.