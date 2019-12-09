Tourism provides boost to economy

Katie Chartrand of JCU TropWater and Prof. Peter Harrison Southern Cross University collecting coral samples.. 2019 Coral Larvae Restoration Project - coral spawning science in the Great Barrier Reef - lead scientist Dr. Peter Harrison Southern Cross University and secondary scientist Dr. Katie Chartrand James Cook University

DATA released today shows strong growth in tourism for the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Regional Tourism Satellite Accounts data shows tourism contributes $1.3 billion in Gross Regional Product to the region’s economy and supports 13,300 jobs.

The area stretches from Rockhampton to Bundaberg.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the latest results represented 5.4 per cent growth in GRP and 6.2 per cent growth in jobs year on year.

“Today’s data is a great indication of the strength of our economy,” Mr Butcher said.

“We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. Who wouldn’t want to visit Gladstone?

“We’ll work with local businesses to make sure we continue to create tourism jobs long into the future.”

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the new figures emphasised the important role tourism played in Queensland, with growth recorded across all regions.

Ms Jones said it was estimated next year the tourism sector would generate $880 million for Queensland.

“More tourists means more jobs,” she said.

“That’s why we’re working so hard to grow this sector.

“Our regional areas outside of Brisbane in particular rely heavily on tourism, contributing eight per cent of total Gross Regional Product and employing 105,700 people – that’s one in nine jobs.

“We are working with our industry to ensure we are delivering the best experiences for consumers, investing in new attractions and infrastructure and growing aviation access into Queensland.”