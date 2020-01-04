Menu
Site 129/48814 Bruce Highway, Benaraby, Qld 4680. Picture: PRD Nationwide, realestate.com.au
Property

Tourism park could be your next home

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
IN THE market for a property that is a little different?

A demountable home at a tourist park at Benaraby is for sale for $69,000.

The cabin features two bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge room and a front timber deck which overlooks the Boyne River.

PRD Nationwide Tannum Sands realtor Deardrie Keleher said the property, located on the Bruce Highway, was ideal for "retirees looking for a place to lay down roots".

Site 129/48814 Bruce Highway, Benaraby, Qld 4680. Picture: PRD Nationwide, realestate.com.au
"It's a great property for people who have been touring around the countryside and just want a base to call home," she said.

Ms Keleher said the property was perfect for those who want a low-maintenance lifestyle.

Fishing is easy, with the house just metres from the river.

Site 129/48814 Bruce Highway, Benaraby, Qld 4680. Picture: PRD Nationwide, realestate.com.au
The site also features an in-ground swimming pool, small-boat access to the river, recreation room with pool table and table tennis, and a gym. Site fees apply.

