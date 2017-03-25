30°
News

Tourism operators warn of 'exaggerated' reports over mass bleaching

Peter Michael, The Courier-Mail | 25th Mar 2017 1:00 PM
The impact of unprecedented back-to-back coral bleaching at two shallow Reef sites off Port Douglas.
The impact of unprecedented back-to-back coral bleaching at two shallow Reef sites off Port Douglas. Lachie Millard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THESE graphic images of snow-white coral highlight the worst impacts of the latest mass bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef.

The Climate Council's Professor Lesley Hughes yesterday told of the peril confronting the living wonder.

"We can't sugar coat it,'' said Professor Hughes, a biologist, of Sydney's Macquarie University.

"We're not saying the Great Barrier Reef is all dead, but certainly there is a lot of dead coral.

"We can't put our heads in the sand and pretend it is not going on.''

The Climate Council, on Tuesday, will release a report titled "Climate Change: A deadly threat to Coral Reefs".

 

The impact of unprecedented back-to-back coral bleaching at two shallow Reef sites off Port Douglas.
The impact of unprecedented back-to-back coral bleaching at two shallow Reef sites off Port Douglas. Lachie Millard

Prof Hughes said the report cites scientific journals that claim "67 per cent of the reef north of Port Douglas is dead".

"Average coral mortality over the whole reef system is about 22 per cent," she said.

But the state's $6 billion reef tourism industry has slammed the latest campaign as "distorting the truth" by "cherrypicking" the worst-affected shallow reef sites to portray a global mass coral bleaching event.

The Climate Council, headed by Professor Tim Flannery author of the "Great White Stumpy Reef", took media to see the impact of unprecedented back-to-back coral bleaching at two shallow reef sites off Port Douglas.

 

The impact of unprecedented back-to-back coral bleaching at two shallow Reef sites off Port Douglas.
The impact of unprecedented back-to-back coral bleaching at two shallow Reef sites off Port Douglas. Lachie Millard

"When you want to illustrate coral bleaching you show the global public a picture of bleached coral," Prof Hughes said.

"Low Isles was a truly shocking site."

She shared the concern of many operators in the state's $6 billion a year reef tourism industry which employs about 7000 workers.

"We understand them not wanting visitors to be frightened off, there's an awful lot of people and a lot of dollars invested in this resource.

"But the Great Barrier Reef is the canary in the coalmine for climate change. If it was my family, my mortgage, I'd be very worried.''

Taylor Simpkins, a marine biologist from California and working for Wavelength, told visitors snorkelling on Opal Reef and Low Isles they were "looking into the face of climate change".

"This used to be my most favourite place in the world," she said. "Now maybe 20 per cent of the corals are OK."

 

The impact of unprecedented back-to-back coral bleaching at two shallow Reef sites off Port Douglas.
The impact of unprecedented back-to-back coral bleaching at two shallow Reef sites off Port Douglas. Lachie Millard

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has warned against "ridiculously exaggerated" and "irresponsible" reports of the death of the reef over an area "bigger than Italy".

"Time and again, the Reef has shown itself to be a resilient system," a GBRMPA spokeswoman said yesterday.

"Importantly, not all bleached coral will die.''

Dive operators will this week launch their own independent survey with accredited marine biologists to conduct in-water surveys of coral bleaching at prime dive sites off Cairns and Port Douglas north to Lizard Island.

Col McKenzie, of the Association of Marine Park Tourism Operators, said one cyclone could put an end to the whole bleaching event.

"These king tides which expose the coral, half a metre out of the water, to direct heat and sunlight are part of the natural cycle of the earth.

"But to go to two shallow reef sites and show stark white staghorn coral, which is under stress but still alive, and say "look the whole reef is dead" is grossly distorting the truth.''

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  coral bleaching great barrier reef

CYCLONE WATCH: Heavy rain for CQ as Debbie officially forms

CYCLONE WATCH: Heavy rain for CQ as Debbie officially forms

CYCLONE watch has been extended to Central Queensland as Debbie system intensifies off the coast, now expected to reach Category 4 on Monday.

'Major': Bechtel bargains up for grabs at final, massive auction

Hassalls auction of Bechtel gear attracts a lot of buyers from Brisbane, Auctioneer Steve Wall said.

Trailers, trucks, full storage units and toolboxes plus more...

Gladstone residents urged to collect mail they weren't told had arrived

An Australia Post spokesman said they were aware of the issue.

IF YOU had mail for collection and didn't know it, you're not alone.

'Fill those shops': Goondoon St arcade gets new lease on life

The team at Gladstone Engineering Alliance have big plans to reinvigorate the main street with their purchase of the city arcade.

GEA prepares to move in to Goondoon St city arcade.

Local Partners

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

THE Gladstone Harbour Festival, Tannum Crab Classic and Boyne Tannum Hookup form a huge calendar of April events.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Barra anglers relief as Lake Awoonga misses rain

WHOPPER: Jeremy Brown with his personal best barramundi, a 127cm beast. There's plenty of freshwater and saltwater barra around.

THE recent rain in Gladstone has made little impact on dam levels.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt's new song My Breakup Anthem tops the iTunes country charts

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 Links Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...NEST OR INVEST...SELLER WANTS A QUICK SALE!!!

7 Moura Cresent, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $140,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property? Then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Barney Point to purchase this chamferboard lowset home. ...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $299,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL LOCATION - STUNNING VIEWS

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers above...

A private pocket of stunning, top end of the market homes, all boasting stunning views of the harbour entrance and surrounding district. Number 8 Trinity Place...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

Everything you&#39;ve been searching for and more!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $285,000

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $225,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!