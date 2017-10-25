Tourism operators up for state-wide awards

EXCITING: Paige, 6, and Emma Sweeney, 9, enjoy the Feast on East Markets, which are up for an award.

EXCITING: Paige, 6, and Emma Sweeney, 9, enjoy the Feast on East Markets, which are up for an award. Emily Pidgeon.

THE 1770 Reef Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours and Feast on East Markets have both been nominated in the 2017 Queensland Tourism Awards.

QTA is the annual pinnacle event for those in the tourism industry to recognise and celebrate the destinations, experiences, events and characters across the state. It is hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd CEO Darryl Branthwaite said "the Gladstone Region, along with our neighbouring partners in the Southern Great Barrier Reef, are very proud of our experiences and operators within the separate precincts.”

Eco Tours have been recognised for their day trips to Lady Musgrave Island and Feast on East Markets for their welcome of visiting cruise ships.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has also been nominated.

"Entering the Queensland Tourism Awards is a massive commitment,” Mr Branthwaite said.

"Along with others from the SGBR who have entered we wish them well for the awards.”

The winners will be announced on Friday, November 10.