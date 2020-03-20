Menu
One of Australia by Seaplane’s aircraft lands in the waters off Heron Island.
Tourism operator shuts down Gladstone operations

20th Mar 2020 12:09 PM | Updated: 12:30 PM
Australia by Seaplane has cancelled all flights and closed its office at Gladstone Airport effective immediately.

The tour company made the announcement via Facebook this morning, citing a collapse of tourism and the economy throughout Australia and globally.

"Our dedicated team has made enormous efforts to continue providing our world-class services to the community of Gladstone, however with decreasing passenger numbers and the disproportionate costs of operating from Gladstone, the business can no longer remain financially viable in this region," the statement reads.

It is hoped the closure of the Gladstone branch will be short term, but it is heavily dependant on the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the tourism industry.

Management thanked the Gladstone community for its support over the past eight years as well as it's staff and those at Herron Island.

"Aviation safety doesn't happen by itself. Eight years without incident in the aviation industry is a testament to the professionalism and responsibility shown by each and every team-member," the statement said.

