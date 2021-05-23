Tourism group reacts to ‘Work in Paradise’ scheme

Lillian Griffin captured this photo of the sunset at Great Keppel Island.

Lillian Griffin captured this photo of the sunset at Great Keppel Island.

A new Queensland Government initiative will give a $1500 incentive and a $250 travel bonus for people wanting to take up tourism jobs in regional Queensland, but Rockhampton and coastal centres south will miss out.

The incentive will be offered for people moving to work in the tourism and hospitality industries in places north of Mackay and west of, but not including Toowoomba.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, according to one of Central Queensland’s top business leaders.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said in places further north like Cairns, they’ve suffered a big hit from COVID because tourism was one of their main industries, however Central Queensland’s economy is strong because of its diversity.

She said Central Queensland had the second-highest intra-regional growth between December 2019 and 2020, whereas a third of Cairns tourism workers lost their JobKeeper.

“We’ve had an incredibly strong recovery,” Ms Carroll said.

“We’ve seen numbers better than 2019 since August last year.”

There were predictions of a 3500 worker shortage across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast even before COVID, Ms Carroll said.

She said about a third of visitors to the region were for tourism, with another third for business and the remainder for visiting people.

Ms Carroll is confident this program won’t rip tourism workers out of Central Queensland, as it is mainly designed for those living in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne to travel up to North Queensland and west of Toowoomba.

“I’m confident that hospitality workers and tourism workers working at places like Great Keppel Island and the Capricorn Coast, won’t up and move to Mackay, north or outback because of a $1500 incentive,” she said.

“It’s not been designed to move from one region in Queensland to another.”

She said Capricorn Enterprise would notify the State Government immediately if it got word of Central Queensland tourism operators losing staff to the Working in Paradise incentive.

Ms Carroll said it would not be an ‘easy grab’ because the first payment only came after two weeks of work, the second at 12 weeks, and the third at six months.

The program will also include an online platform to give these tourism businesses a digital presence, which could benefit Central Queensland.

“Any state or federal incentive that helps our industry is welcomed,” she said.

“ If this campaign means that other regions in Queensland are lifted in their capacity, that will certainly help the state and there’ll be a flow-on effect.”



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the 7.5 million program on Thursday, May 20.

“Competition for workers is at an all-time high in tourism and hospitality and we want to give people the best chance there is to work, play and live in our top travel spots in regional Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the State Government had invested more than $800 million to support the tourism industry throughout the pandemic.

“More domestic visitors and the ongoing closure of the international border mean tourism operators need more workers to deliver world-class experiences,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Work in Paradise is designed to help ease the workforce shortage facing many tourism hot spots, while delivering jobs for Queenslanders and Australians.

“We know there are accommodation shortages in some regions but we’re working with industry to help workers find an affordable place to call home.”

The incentive program starts from July 1.