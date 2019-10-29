Menu
Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, GAPDL tourism manager Dominique Gleixner and Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development, Shannon Fentiman at Parliament House in Brisbane.
Tourism future is bright with young star leading the charge

MATT HARRIS
29th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
ONE of Gladstone’s bright sparks was recently appointed as a Young Tourism Leader at Parliament House in Brisbane.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited tourism manager Dominique Gleixner was one of 33 Queenslanders chosen as Young Tourism Leaders.

The Young Tourism Leaders Program is an initiative of the Department of Innovation and Tourism Industry Development and is about inspiring the next generation to pursue a career in tourism in Queensland.

Chosen leaders are young people who have found success in the tourism industry, have a wealth of knowledge, experience and advice, and are keen to share the stories of their career journey.

Ms Gleixner’s first role in tourism was as a school-based trainee with GAPDL before moving abroad.

She spent four years in London working for BMW, initially as a product specialist and then as a customer service executive.

In 2017 she returned to GAPDL as tourism manager and is responsible for tourism campaign development, marketing strategies and providing support to tourism businesses through marketing advice and delivery of upskilling programs.

She has also played an integral role in attracting increased visitation by the international cruise liner industry to Gladstone.

Ms Gleixner, 30, said she was thrilled to be appointed a Young Tourism Leader.

“My role allows me to share my personal and professional story of how I got where I am today,” she said.

“As a leader I can highlight pathways into the industry and promote the diverse range of careers available.”

Tourism in Queensland is a $27 billion industry and directly and indirectly employs 236,000 Queenslanders.

