Tourism boom puts region in spotlight

BOOST: The Great Barrier Reef is just one of many attractions in the Gladstone Region.

TOURISM markets across the world are watching Gladstone.

That's according to Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd CEO Darryl Branthwaite who has welcomed news Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism has grown exponentially.

An alliance between GAPDL, Capricorn Enterprise, Bundaberg Tourism and Tourism and Events Queensland saw record numbers visit the region.

Over the past 12 months visitor numbers increased by 13.6 per cent to 2.2 million.

Overnight expenditure grew 19.1 per cent to $1.2billion.

Business sector visitors grew 51.3 per cent to 719,000.

And holiday visitors grew 14.4 per cent to 755,000.

However, visiting friends and family travel was slightly down.

Mr Branthwaite said the numbers were the result of various marketing techniques.

"We have inspirational and informational products,” Mr Branthwaite said.

"The likes of social influencers and highway signage are an inspirational method.

"Where the likes of our information points and holiday planners are informational.”

Mr Branthwaite said to ensure the visitor growth continued the group planned to keep holding workshops and develop experiences.

"The Gladstone Region is sitting smack bang in the epicentre of an amazing tourism explosion with cruise liner companies all watching what we are doing here,” he said.

"Other markets in the USA, Europe, New Zealand and Asia are all looking for new places and new experiences.”

Mr Branthwaite said the increased popularity could be credited to drawcards such as Heron Island, Lady Elliot Island, Lady Musgrave and Northwest Island plus opportunities for fishing, four-wheel-driving, camping and swimming.

But Mr Branthwaite said there were still hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

"The Boyne Valley is stunning. We are about to release some excellent clips using the Ubobo Discovery Centre as a hub to park your caravan and unhitch then explore Kroombit, Glassford Creek and Bilburrin and other parks,” he said.

Mr Branthwaite said the region's tourism future was extremely bright.

Initiatives include: day trips to the reef, thrill-ride experiences, plenty of cruise ships, new video content for the Boyne Valley, more information hubs across the region, a website with more bookable products being developed, and much more.

"We need to connect better with the southern centres with flights and other transport,” Mr Branthwaite said.