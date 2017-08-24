Touring Jay Hoad to stop at Gladstone next weekend

Hoad with some of his instruments.

TALENTED musician Jay Hoad will bring a selection of his famously large musical instrument collection to Gladstone next weekend.

Hoad, who will be performing at the Rocky Glen Hotel, says he will have 17 different instruments on hand.

"Musically you could say I maybe get bored easily, playing three and four chord cover songs didn't tickle my fancy. I'm always challenging myself,” he said.

The Fijian-born Hoad, who recently returned from a tour in India and Nepal, has a habit of picking up instruments from across the globe and learning how to play them.

His most recent acquisition was a cricket bat guitar crafted for him by Craig Koen of CK guitars from a genuine cricket bat.

"Because of the way it was built, it's almost like mosquito frequency, really high pitched, he said.

During the crafting "it bent in half like a banana”.

You can catch Hoad at the Rocky Glen Hotel on Friday, September 1 (8pm) or Agnes Waters Tavern on Saturday, September 2 (8pm).