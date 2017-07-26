Tour de Chaplain raises $27,000

IMPORTANT RIDE: The annual chaplain bike ride, the Tour de Chaplain was on at the weekend.

THE annual chaplain bike ride on Saturday was a "resounding success” with a record number of riders registering for the event and a record total of funds raised.

Event organiser Sandy Beak said 115 riders registered for the Tour de Chaplain and 109 rode on the day, raising a total of about $27,000.

Cyclists set off from The Grand Hotel Many Peaks in the cool of the morning. They faced a bit of a headwind but nothing to slow them down too much.

The ride went off with no major mishaps and, at the end, contestants rode into a festive scene, with jumping castles, hot food, fairy floss and face painting.

"We had a wonderful day...(we had) lots of community support,” said Mrs Beak, who likes to be known as Chappy Sandy.

At the end of the event, the organisers awarded a special but unusual trophy.

"Last year one of our riders, his seat broke off and he did the majority of the ride without a seat, we asked him to donate his seat which he did,” Chappy Sandy said.

"We made that into a trophy, we've called it 'the Above and Beyond' trophy.”

This year the trophy was awarded to Sam Crighton, an employee at M1 Cycle.

When he saw a pile-up ahead of him, and a rider with a ruined wheel, Sam stopped, got off his bike, took off one of his wheels and gave it to the other rider.

A trophy was also awarded to Jill Hopson for best individual fundraising effort. She raised about $2200.

The best group fundraising effort trophy was awarded to the Port City Church team which raised well over $5000.

"The money will keep chaplains in schools,” Chappy Sandy said.

"It pays for training and resources (and) all money stays locally (in the Gladstone district).”

"Thank you to sponsors and our volunteers. These sorts of events don't happen without sponsors.”

The date for the next cycle is July 28, 2018.