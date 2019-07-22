TOUGH WEEKEND: Double losses in AFL Capricornia

TOUGH MATCH: The Gladstone Suns' Lee Verrall in their match against the Rockhampton Brothers Kangaroos.

TOUGH MATCH: The Gladstone Suns' Lee Verrall in their match against the Rockhampton Brothers Kangaroos. Meg Bolton ROK20072019 mb AFL4

AUSSIE RULES: It was not the result the Saints were looking for.

The top-of-the-table side fell to Yeppoon 37.26 (248) to 0.1 (1) on Saturday afternoon.

The loss meant the Saints fell to third on the ladder with the Rockhampton Panthers taking the second spot.

Yeppoon were relentless - putting on 67 points in the first quarter.

That lead doubled by half time, with the Saints only scoring a behind in the entire match.

Coach Jake Mostert said player availability and injuries hampered his team.

"We had limited numbers ... it was a bit of a tough day," Mostert said.

As a result, the Saints fielded only 15 players, but there were still positives.

"(We didn't) let them run rampant on the scoreboard ... there was always pressure there.

"We'd force them to the boundary."

Mostert was also pleased some reserve grade players were able to play in top-grade football.

"Overall, it was a match that we were glad to have gotten through and not have too many casualties."

The Gladstone Suns had a much better match in their 10.8 (68) to 4.3 (27) loss to Rockhampton Brothers Kangaroos.

Emrys Walker, Adam Hornbrook, Jamie Hill and Tyson Allen scored a goal each.

Coach Ricky McClure said the game had to be stopped due to a goal umpire getting injured in the third quarter.

"We made an agreement with the other team that we'll just let play go until the ambulance got him - but they took too long and we didn't get back out there," McClure said.

McClure was pleased with his team's effort despite the loss.

"There were times in the match that we actually matched them with it."

However, the Kangaroos were able to score goals during short patches.

"If we can close down those patches, we'd go a long way," McClure said.

Similar to the situation with BITS, some reserve grade players were also able to play in the first grade team.

McClure said his team will need to work on their fitness and ball possession ahead of their match against Yeppoon.

In round 13, BITS play Glenmore in Rockhampton while the Suns play the Saints at home in Clinton Park.