Tough Tom loves to defend for Brisbane Roar

FOOTBALL: Brisbane Roar defender Tom Aldred said his team would be a quick outfit this season.

Roar slumped to finish ninth last season in the Hyundai A-League with just four wins and many pundits were critical of a slow and ageing roster.

Aldred was a part of a large-scale makeshift under head coach and English Premier League legend Robbie Fowler in which a dozen new players had signed up for the Brisbane franchise.

Speed was key and that's something Aldred agreed with when asked the question.

"Yeah definitely to be quick on and off the ball and obviously I think that we need to move the ball faster in the way we are going to play," he said.

"It's something that we have been working on and we have got a lot of athletic players within the team and we feel like we are a strong team going forward."

Aldred said the new-look team was starting to gel but admitted the Gladstone Select Team would challenge them on Saturday at Marley Brown Oval from 3pm.

"I'm guessing the Gladstone players will be a big test and it's another opportunity for people minutes in their legs," he said.

On a personal level, Aldred described the pre-season as the toughest he had done.

"It all bodes well for the upcoming season," he said.

Aldred and his team-mates had hung off every word that Fowler had delivered.

"It gives you inspiration from what he has achieved in the game and someone you can learn a lot of," he said.

Aldred did not name who have been the stand-outs throughout the pre-season which had yielded strong 4-0 and 3-0 wins against Brisbane City and Redlands United.

To be fit, healthy and in form ahead of the season proper had been the focus.

"Pre-season is always one of those where you just want the lads to be fit and well," Aldred said.

"The lads who scored the goals (in the pre-season games) and we have had a couple of clean sheets as well from good defending."

Aldred encouraged the community to come out and support both the Gladstone Select Team and some of the best soccer players in Australia within the Roar side.

"It will be great to see them down there and support down at the game," he said.