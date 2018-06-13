Tough Tannum Sands women behind bread charity

SLICE OF KINDNESS: Trish McDonald and Kelly Ibbotson will be handing out fresh bread to those in need from the boot of their car, in parks around Tannum Sands.

SLICE OF KINDNESS: Trish McDonald and Kelly Ibbotson will be handing out fresh bread to those in need from the boot of their car, in parks around Tannum Sands. Matt Taylor GLA120618BREAD

A TEAM of Tannum Sands women are filling up their car boots with fresh bread to help those doing it rough.

Every day at 5.45pm bread charity organiser Faith Wood collects cratefuls of leftover bread from Gladstone's new Brumby's bakery to package and freeze and hand out at Tannum Sands park.

Ms Wood said she started the bread charity with Trish McDonald and Kelly Ibbotson after finding that there was a large number of struggling women who couldn't afford to eat in the area.

"I walked into Brumby's on Saturday and asked if I could have the store's leftovers for a charity and on Monday we had organised a bread hand-out at Tannum Sands park,” Ms Wood said.

"It has all happened so fast but the most surprising thing is how many people turned up for a piece of bread.

"There was young single mums and even a couple in their 80s. It really opens your eyes and makes you realise you're not alone.”

Ms Wood said she was inspired to help others after surviving a domestic violence relationship.

"It's so humiliating asking for food and I've had to do it before and it wasn't nice,” she said.

"I'm in a position where I can do something and help people who have been in a similar situation to me.”

Ms Wood said the bread boot hand- out in a park was designed to make those in need feel comfortable and safe.

Her only issue now is that she needs more freezer space.

"I have a few locals who are letting me use their freezers but we do need more,” Ms Wood said.

The next bread handout will be posted on the charity's Facebook page: Giving Back to BITS - Food for those in need.