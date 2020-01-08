Menu
‘Tough people’: Resilience helps residents through the dry

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
THE Miriam Vale Hotel is often referred to as the residents’ watering hole, and with not a drop in the town’s water supply it's the closest thing they have to one.

Residents in Miriam Vale have been on water restrictions since August when the town’s water source, Baffle Creek, dried up.

The plan for an aquifer fell through last month when a fault was identified through testing of bore water through the treatment plant.

The water source remaining in Baffle Creek has continued to decline while Gladstone Regional Council explores solutions to safely supplement the water source.

Miriam Vale residents are restricted to 125 litres a person a day, a target they have managed to meet.

The council has been trucking in water daily to help residents through the dry.

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan, who sees most of the town’s residents through his pub, described the situation as “dire.”

“Everybody has become accustomed to the fact we’ve got to try and conserve (water),” Mr Brennan said.

“No one is cranky about it or dirty about it.

“The biggest thing that people are a bit funny about is the insecurity of not having any water.”

Mr Brennan said some producers had sold all their cattle and others were worried about the banks foreclosing on them.

“Without the money from the cattle sales they just can’t meet their payments,” he said.

Despite the extreme conditions Mr Brennan said resilience was keeping most people in the area.

“They’re pretty tough people,” he said.

“For someone to walk off their place would be the last resort.”

However the one place where the camaraderie of the community really shines through is at the pub.

“It’s a great you can use this hotel as a meeting place and catch up and talk about what you can do,” Mr Brennan said.

“Some people are doing it tougher than others but people are still good.”

He said although government assistance and donations can help, there was one simple thing everyone wanted.

“All they want is just rain and decent rain.”

