DINGO FINES: Tough new penalties for feeding dingoes not enough

Tough new fines have been introduced to punish tourists who interfere with or feed dingoes on Fraser Island. Rowan Schindler

A PROMINENT Fraser Island dingo advocate has called for more government action just days after tough new fines came into effect.

As of Friday, June 21, fines for intentionally feeding or disturbing dingoes have increased from $391 to $2088 and the maximum fine has doubled from $5222 to $10,444 per offence.

Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes said the increased fines were a step in the right direction, but it was still up to those on the island to do the right thing.

Ms Bryant said the group had continued to receive reports of tourists interacting with dingoes.

"If people take notice, great, but will they?" she said.

The new fines were introduced ahead of the State Government's review of the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy Implementation Plan.

"We are waiting for the review to be completed later in the year to see what other measures will be introduced," Ms Bryant said.

She said one of the new measures introduced as a result of the review could include more fenced areas - something the dingo advocate believed was needed.

The group was also pushing for a cap on the number of visitors to Fraser Island.

Ms Bryant urged the government to investigate regulating tourist numbers.

The increased penalties were introduced after a spate of dingo attacks on the island, the latest of which left a 14-month-old boy in hospital.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said recent dingo incidents on the island demonstrated the dangerous risks involved in deliberately feeding dingoes.

"People need to be aware that feeding dingoes can have significant and serious consequences," she said.