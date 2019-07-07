Menu
Goats player Bill Auld impressed in this week's game against Mt Morgan. Mike Richards GLA130518RGBU
Tough match for the Goats saved with a late try

7th Jul 2019 4:20 PM
Rugby Union: Mt Morgan provided a tough match on their home ground but the Gladstone Goats proved too good, finishing with a win of 28-21.

The home team came out strongly and went into half time at a lead of 21-14, however, they failed to add any points in the second half.

A late try gave the Goats victory in the last 10 minutes.

Goats fullback Craig Henderson said the opposition put up a tougher game than expected.

"We went out thinking we could beat them easy,” Henderson said.

"They put up a big fight.”

He said the Goats lined up with a different side to usual due to having many players out with injuries.

He said Bill Auld played a great game which helped lead the team to victory.

"He really stepped up and he got two tries and he really helped us out,” Henderson said. "In the first half we really struggled but in the second half we worked together as a team.”

Looking forward, he said the team had much training to do before their top-of-the-table clash with the Drovers.

"We need to get more in sync and getting the ball to flow a lot better,” he said.

