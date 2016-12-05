Gladstone worker struggling to find a job forced away

WITH the countdown to Christmas under way, Goondoon St came alive yesterday at the incredibly festive Christmas Street Party.

Hundreds of locals drifted up and down the street to Christmas tunes and tucked into food from the stalls that lined the street.

Of course, Santa and the official mayoral lighting of the Christmas tree were the main attractions but a range of performances at Library Square kept families entertained throughout the evening.

Lory Fajardo, who was getting stuck into some pizza with her family, was happy to take a load off her feet after what had been a "very busy" day, while Amanda Everingham shared a selfie with her friend Gabby Gilmore before she headed off to Canada today for a white Christmas.

But the lead up to Christmas for Mrs Fajardo was going to be bitter sweet, as her husband, like so many in Gladstone, works away after struggling to find a job in Gladstone.

"It's going to be tough because it's the first time he's been away at Christmas and we don't know if he'll be able to get time off this year," she said.

"I don't know what we'll do this year but we might go to Mackay to see him."

But Mrs Fajardo said she would be happy to spend Christmas with her daughters Gerimie and Makaila, and once midnight hits they'll tuck into the roast pork.

