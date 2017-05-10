'Tough decision': Gladstone kindy cancels popular race day fundraiser

Birralle Kindergarten educator Tracey Hall, Birralee Kindergarten teacher Dianne Mackenzie and Rylan Eilola, 4, Kym and Charlotte Manning, 4, and Jason and Mia McKay, 4, are disappointed their race day fundraiser was cancelled.

THE much-loved Birralee Kindergarten race day fundraiser won't go ahead this year after they had their lowest ticket sales in 20 years.

While the popular race day fundraiser has attracted hundreds to previous years, only 27 tickets were sold to the May 20 event.

Part-organiser and first-time kindy mum Kym Manning said it was a tough decision to make after spending months preparing for the event.

"A lot of work goes into it,” she said.

"We start off confirming the dates with the Turf Club, and then we find sponsors for raffle prize donations, that's the biggest job.”

The Great Gatsby theme was inspired by the kindergarten celebrating its 50-year jubilee in Gladstone this year.

It's the first year the race day has been cancelled since it began more than 20 years ago.

There were 50 tickets sold for their first fundraiser, but as word spread about the glamorous event it quadrupled in size.

Up to $20,000 has been raised for the kindergarten from the event.

In lieu of their biggest fundraiser for the year, the kindergarten's committee is considering a family friendly event and an open day for past and present students and teachers later this year.

"It was a very tough decision (to cancel),” Ms Manning said.

Birralee Kindergarten educator Dianne Mackenzie said as a not-for-profit organisation it relied on donations to stay open.

"The way Gladstone is at the moment we just think a family fun day event would be more popular,” kindergarten educator Dianne Mackenzie said.

The fundraiser was going to be held at the Gladstone Turf Club's May 20 races. The race meet will still go ahead. Visit gladstoneturfclub.com.au for more information.