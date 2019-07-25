Touching tribute to club man ‘Lukey Blue’

Caboolture Snakes Rugby Union A Grade men's captain and coach John Flew sporting a one-off blue tribute jersey for the late Luke Howard that will be auctioned off. Photo: Luke Simmonds.

THE Caboolture Snakes Rugby Union Club has had a tumultuous 12 months off the field, losing club legend Luke Howard and young colt Josh Bennett well before their time.

The club is now fighting back by supporting the families of both players with a touching tribute at its annual Charity and Sponsors Day this Saturday.

Luke Howard, 35, died in May at the Sunshine Coast while fishing off a jet ski. Josh Bennett, 18, took his own life last year.

A Grade men's captain-coach John Flew, who played with Howard, said both deaths rocked the club.

"It's brought the underage colts together and they've had big year," Flew said. "They're playing for Josh Bennett every week. They were close mates with him away from footy.

"In terms of Luke … only a handful of guys who played right through from juniors to senior knew who he was. There are a lot of boys who are still feeling it."

Caboolture Snakes Rugby Union A Grade men's captain and coach John Flew (right) and Sam Hoffman (left) sporting a tribute jersey for the late Luke Howard. Photo: Luke Simmonds.

The club will host five matches this Saturday from 10.15am culminating in a jersey auction at 5.30pm.

The one-off blue coloured jerseys with "LH2" inscribed across the armbands will be worn all day in honour of Luke Howard.

He was known around the club as "Lukey Blue" and wore the number two, which was retired for the 2019 season.

All money raised from the auction will be divided between Black Dog Institute, which deals with mental health and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Luke Howard holding the premiership trophy for Caboolture Snakes Rugby Union Club in 2016.

The Snakes have raised thousands of dollars in previous years. Both the Howard and Bennett families will be there on the day.

Flew said the club would also announce a new Luke Howard Hard Man Award for a junior and senior player.

"The award is for the player who just gets on with it," he said. "Who plays footy and just does all the stuff from someone who is a real club person like Luke."

Howard won four premierships across multiple grades with the Snakes, including the 2012 and 2016 A Grade titles.

The club is at 187 Petersen Rd, Morayfield. Phone 5498 6400 for more information.