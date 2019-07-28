Touching farewell for 'generous, humble mate'

FAREWELL FOR A FRIEND: Hundreds gathered at Mudjimba Beach yesterday to paddle out in honour of Mike Daniell. Onlookers were touched as surfers formed a circle in the ocean for their friend.

FAREWELL FOR A FRIEND: Hundreds gathered at Mudjimba Beach yesterday to paddle out in honour of Mike Daniell. Onlookers were touched as surfers formed a circle in the ocean for their friend. John McCutcheon

HUNDREDS of people gathered at Mudjimba Beach yesterday morning for a paddle out to remember Mike Daniell after his tragic death last weekend.

In a heartbreaking show of community spirit, more than 100 friends and loved ones formed a circle in the ocean to honour their "generous, humble mate".

Hundreds turned out at Mudjimba Beach to pay respect. Contributed

The 27-year-old was spearfishing off the Sunshine Coast last weekend when he failed to surface. It's understood he was wearing a weight belt when he jumped off a tinnie minutes before his friend was due to join him for a dive.

Loved ones raised the alarm and emergency services, experienced divers and a Christian surf group scoured the water for several hours before Mike's body was found about 20m deep on the ocean floor.

Ashley Poole, a long-time friend and fellow Goodlife Community Church member, was one of many who desperately searched for a sign of Mike. He said they knew after a few hours it wouldn't be a good outcome.

Mike Daniell was killed in a diving accident last weekend.

Mr Poole, 26, said while it had been one of the most difficult weeks of his life after the passing of his friend, it was amazing to see a "great community of people" come together to remember him.

"It's a fulfilling feeling knowing that so many people love the same people you love," he said.

"It's hitting us pretty hard. There's a lot of us that are tradies ... and spend most mornings driving to work crying and driving home crying.

"But a bloke like him wouldn't want us being too upset.

"We're just trying to celebrate the life he got to lead, because he led an awesome life and helped so many people."

Those who knew Mike say he touched many lives with his charity work.

Through his Bli Bli-based company, Mike ran annual construction projects in Suva, Fiji, to help those less fortunate, including building new homes for single mums and their children.

The business supported Compassion Australia, Gospel for Asia, Orphans Promise, Homes of Hope and Mr Daniell's church.

"We all believe in Jesus Christ and heaven and a guy like him was going to heaven," Mr Poole said.

Mr Poole said "Mikey" would be remembered as a young man who "absolutely lived life to the fullest".

Photos View Photo Gallery

"He just had that knack of making everyone feel important, which you can see because there's so many people that are affected by him going," he said.

"Everyone's faith is stronger because of him. You can see how much better everyone is because of (him).

"It makes you look at life a bit different. You don't realise who could go and when.

"You just have to live life to the fullest."

The local church community came together for a memorial service at Buderim's Goodlife Community Church after the paddle out.

"Life done together is always better," pastor Tim Lovell wrote on social media.