BITS' Angus Macdonald and Brothers' Jamie Searle.
AFL

Tough matches for Gladstone teams

liana walker
by
16th Jun 2019 5:47 PM
AUSSIE RULES: It was a nail-biting game as BITS Saints took on the Rockhampton Brothers at Kele Park on Saturday with the Brothers taking the win in the final quarter to finish on 75 - 59.

BITS took an early lead in the first quarter and held onto it right through to the third finishing at 51-56.

Thomas Grainger, Angus Macdonald, Adam Hull and Trent Millar all scored.

BITS coach Jake Mostert said he was impressed with how the team played with a smaller side.

"We only had 12 fresh players," Mostert said.

"We knew we would struggled to run the game out."

"They had more in the tank than us and they were the better side from half time."

The Gladstone team was down much of their starting side and lost two players in the first half, as they finished on a loss against the second on the ladder team at 113 - 31.

"It was kind of what we expected," Suns coach Ricky McClure said.

"They're a tough complete unit."

 

The Suns take on BITS next week in a charity match for the Mission to Seafarers at Clinton Park.

