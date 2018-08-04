Menu
FRESH LOOK: Local artist Brett Harrison painting the totem poles.
News

Totem poles take pride of place at childcare centre

Vicki Wood
by
4th Aug 2018 1:37 PM

A NEW landmark of recognition is nearly complete at C&K Clinton Community Childcare Centre.

Three totem poles will have pride of place at the front of the centre after being made possible due to an $1100 NAIDOC grant.

"It came to fruition by the local community collaborating and working together,” C&K Clinton director Teresa-Anne Taylor said.

"We consulted with our families and local community members on what we could have as a landmark of recognition.

"When it was decided to have totem poles as the feature, inviting Starrie (local artist Brett Harrison) to come and paint them was a natural choice. He has done art pieces in all of our rooms here in the centre; it was a great synergy,” she said.

The three concrete poles were installed by Barry Huth Building services, just before owner Barry underwent major spine surgery.

"We are hopeful that they will be finished before he returns home, so he can see what he helped make possible,” said Ms Taylor.

"C&K Clinton has a strong relationship and commitment to working with our local community and families and now the poles will become synonymous with our C&K Clinton name and location.”

