Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'Totally irresponsible' reason man smashed friend's window

by Pete Martinelli
7th Jan 2020 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS an impulse most smokers would understand - but "totally irresponsible" Martin Yip actually smashed a locked window to get to a pack of 'darts'.

Yip, 24, smashed the car window while waiting for his companion - who had the keys for the locked vehicle - to return from the Hambleton Hotel in Edmonton last October.

"He had been in the car with the victim," Sergeant Amy Rennie, prosecuting, said. "He got sick of waiting and smashed the window to get his cigarettes."

Nearly two weeks later Yip, 24, was caught driving without a licence in a fast food restaurant car park.

"It will probably be the most expensive Hungry Jack's he will have for a long time," Trish Price, defending, said.

Yip pleaded guilty to wilful damage, driving without a licence and failing to appear in court.

"It was a rather selfish act on your part merely for a pack of cigarettes," Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie said.

He fined Yip $950 including $450 for the drive through trip, disqualified him from driving for six months and ordered he pay $285 for the window.

cairns crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist banned from roads after $1000 mistake

        premium_icon Motorist banned from roads after $1000 mistake

        News A GLADSTONE man was fined $1000 after he we caught drug-driving twice in under two months.

        IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today.

        • 7th Jan 2020 8:02 AM
        ‘Nothing to lose’: Couple’s incredible transformation

        premium_icon ‘Nothing to lose’: Couple’s incredible transformation

        Health The duo went of a weight loss journey because they wanted to play with their young...

        ‘Not your stock standard home’

        premium_icon ‘Not your stock standard home’

        News Previously a chiropractic practice, this property offers a variety of options for...