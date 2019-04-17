'Totally devastating': Near misses spark safety campaign

NEAR MISSES: The campaign will put the spotlight on recent of near misses encountered by Aurizon's train drivers.

A NEW campaign is urging Gladstone residents to stay away from railway tracks, following a spate of near misses.

Launched today by Aurizon, the campaign will put the spotlight on recent of near misses encountered by their train drivers.

Chief executive officer Andrew Harding said they wanted people to understand how the experiences have a traumatic and lasting impact on them.

"Trauma and mental health remain one of the rail industry's biggest challenges for its driver community and can have flow on effects for their families as well,” Mr Harding said.

"We don't want our drivers bearing the emotional burden for something that could have been prevented, and potentially being so traumatised they can't return to work or drive a train again.”

The company is also concerned about the rise of anti-coal protestors who block important rail corridors for their cause.

"Through this campaign we want to remind people to be vigilant around the rail corridor for their safety and for our train drivers' safety,” Mr Harding said.

"It is only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or killed due to unsafe or reckless behaviour.”

One of Aurizon's North Queensland-based drivers, who wishes to remain anonymous, has spoken about about how near misses had taken a toll on him personally.

"Those couple of incidents are absolutely engraved into my mind, picture perfect, from those days,” he said.

"I can still sit here talk about how it went and exactly what happened, so the fear of actually running over someone and actually killing someone, it would be just devastating, totally devastating.”

He reminds the public that trains cannot suddenly stop at a moment's notice.

Some trains carry a 10,000 tonne load of coal and need more than 2km to come to a full stop.

"So, if we come around the corner and they're on the track, all we can do is put the emergency brakes on and then close our eyes. They seem to think that we can stop at any time,” he said.

Aurizon's public safety campaign will feature in newspapers, across radio and social media.

The company urges anyone who spots illegal trespassing on rail corridors to call police.