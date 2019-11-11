Total fire ban declared in Gladstone

WARNING: A fire bad has been placed for Gladstone and surrounding areas. Picture: Matt Taylor

A STATEWIDE fire ban has been declared across 42 local government areas in Queensland, following a period of heightened fire conditions that is expected to continue this week.

The fire bans apply for Gladstone, Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Livingstone, Rockhampton and Mackay local government areas.

The severe bushfire rating has prompted the Queensland Government to issue fire restrictions on all national parks and forests until conditions ease.

Under a total fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire that have been issued in designated areas have been cancelled.

Rural Fire Service Gladstone area director Craig Magick said the severe conditions had brought an increase in wind as well as lowered the humidity across the Gladstone region.

Mr Magick said a quick emergency response was vital during these conditions.

"People really need to be vigilant at this point of time and making sure they report any signs of fires to 000 immediately," he said.

Mr Magick said a fire ban had been issued until tonight when they will review conditions for the next week.

Until then, all hot works are to be avoided.

"All those activities that can spark fire, or relating to fire, are banned," he said.

"People doing welding, grinding, or flashing are ­unable to work during this time."

BoM forecaster Catarina Kovacevic said a southerly change on Saturday night brought cooler conditions but gusty winds caused conditions to remain.

Ms Kovacevic said fire dangers are expected to remain for southeast Queensland and northeast New South Wales tomorrow and Wednesday and will start to impact the southern eastern interior as well.

"We're expecting another front and trough system and fresh westerly winds, which means an increase in temperature and increased fire dangers," she said.

"Increased fire dangers will shift towards the southeast, Wide Bay and Burnett areas as well."

Yesterday, residents near Yeppoon were forced to leave the Cobraball area as bushfire threats worsened.

Multiple homes were reportedly lost on Saturday night when a fire tore through Cobraball and nearby Bungundarra.

It was one of the 50 fires that were burning across the state yesterday afternoon.

If you see a suspicious fire or are under threat, immediately call 000 for emergency assistance.