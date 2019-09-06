Total fire ban declared in Gladstone

FIRE BAN: A local fire ban has been placed for the Gladstone region and surrounding areas.

A LOCAL fire ban has been put in place from midday today until 11.59pm on Sunday, September 8.

The fire ban applies for Gladstone, Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Livingstone and Rockhampton Local Government Areas.

Severe conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.