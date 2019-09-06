Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE BAN: A local fire ban has been placed for the Gladstone region and surrounding areas.
FIRE BAN: A local fire ban has been placed for the Gladstone region and surrounding areas. Matt Taylor GLA090819FIRE
News

Total fire ban declared in Gladstone

liana walker
by
6th Sep 2019 2:19 PM

A LOCAL fire ban has been put in place from midday today until 11.59pm on Sunday, September 8.

The fire ban applies for Gladstone, Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Livingstone and Rockhampton Local Government Areas.

Severe conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

fire ban gladstone qfes
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    WHAT'S ON: 72 hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 hours of things to do this weekend

    Whats On Here are six things to do this weekend in the Gladstone region.

    'Why we need uncomfortable conversations': Abuse survivor

    premium_icon 'Why we need uncomfortable conversations': Abuse survivor

    News A child abuse survivor has good reason for you to confront your family.

    Tamil family verdict delayed again

    Tamil family verdict delayed again

    Politics Verdict on a family of Tamil refugees will once again be postponed

    Mega garage sale headed for Gladstone

    premium_icon Mega garage sale headed for Gladstone

    News The Garage Sale Trail is returning to Gladstone.