Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said
Politics

Torres Strait islanders invite PM to visit

by Warren Barnsley
19th Sep 2019 10:10 AM

TORRES Strait islanders "embarrassed" by Scott Morrison's appearance at last month's Pacific Islands Forum will request he visit their region to view the impacts of climate change.

A group of islanders, who have complained to the United Nations that the Morrison government is breaching their human rights because of climate inaction, will deliver the invitation to Australian delegates at next week's UN climate summit.

"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said.

More Stories

Show More
climate change scott morrison torres stait islander

Top Stories

    Prime mover catches fire near servo

    premium_icon Prime mover catches fire near servo

    News A blown tyre is believed to have caused the vehicle to become alight.

    Two campfires lit during ban

    premium_icon Two campfires lit during ban

    News Firefighters attended campgrounds overnight where they discovered two fires...

    New takeaway offers food for thought

    premium_icon New takeaway offers food for thought

    News A passion for food is what inspired this business owner to open up a new takeaway...

    The secret to life at 90

    premium_icon The secret to life at 90

    News LEWIS Weston, a 90-year-old war veteran and prostate cancer survivor, has one...