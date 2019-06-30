Menu
Katelyn Long in the junior SXS category at Round 2 of Stadium Short Course Offroad Racing at Benaraby Motorsports Complex. Matt Taylor GLA290619OFFR
Motor Sports

Top weather and track conditions greeted drivers and crowd

NICK KOSSATCH
by
30th Jun 2019 2:01 PM
MOTORSPORT: Despite some mechanical issues with his Polaris RZR Turbo buggy, Gladstone driver Brady Vohland said he hoped the problems will be a thing of the past in the third and final round of the Stadium Short Course Championship.

GALLERY HERE:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Vohland set the pace in the prologue in the PRO SXS category, but things went awry as Rockhampton's Shane Titmarsh took out the honours in the Benaraby off road race.

"I set the fastest lap time in the prologue, but four laps into the heats the drive belt broke and that was it for me,” Vohland said.

The setback followed on from his premature end in round one, but Vohland now looks forward to round three on October 19.

"Round one I had different issues and did not finish, but hope to have these all sorted for the final race,” he said.

"I'll be doing some changes to the buggy.”

Vohland has only competed in this class of motorsport for a relatively short time.

"I have been racing in speedway for at least 10 years and a mate was racing in the buggies and he got me into it two years ago,” he said.

"I still do speedway, but only in the pit crew.”

Vohland said his sponsor McKosker Contracting have been huge throughout his journey.

He also praised the effort of the SSC president.

"Brent Taylor does an excellent job and he puts on a good show,” Vohland said.

"There were a few spectators and some dark patches on the track when the lights came on at night.

"The buggies have lights, but it made for some interesting racing.”

RESULTS

Junior SXS: BryceTitmarsh, Katelyn Long. Perf 4WD: Brett McClintock, Mark Hodge. Perf SXS: Jason Salt. PRO 2WD: Brett Comiskey. PRO 4WD: Scott Purkis, Steven Hull, Ryan McLucas, Sam O'Keefe, Chris Kelly. PRO SXS: Shane Titmarsh, Richard Tassin, Brady Vohland, Brett Comiskey. Superlite Buggy: Damien Cowdroy-Ling, Robert Foster, Doug McArdle, David Keating, Darren Rath, Darren Angel

benaraby motorsport complex buggies mccosker speedway stadium short course
Gladstone Observer

