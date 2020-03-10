Menu
Horses

Top trainer charged in international doping scandal

10th Mar 2020 6:39 AM
MORE than two dozen people, including the trainer of champion Maximum Security, have been charged after  authorities uncovered what they described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.

Trainer Jason Servis, whose stable includes the three-year-old champion, was charged with administering performance-enhancing drugs to that horse and others.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of his five high-profile races.

The charges against trainers, veterinarians and others were detailed in Manhattan federal court. Charges brought against the 27 people include drug adulteration and misbranding conspiracy.

Authorities said affected races were in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and the United Arab Emirates.

Servis is charged with giving Maximum Security a performance-enhancing drug called SGF-1000, recommending it to another trainer and conspiring with a veterinarian to make it look like a false positive for another substance. Another trainer, Jorge Navarro, is also among those charged.

Jason Servis is among more than two dozen people charged.
Maximum Security won the world's richest race, the Saudi Cup, at the end of last month.

Servis is alleged to have given performance-enhancing drugs to "virtually all the racehorses under his control." He entered horses in races approximately 1082 times from 2018 through February 2020, according to authorities.

