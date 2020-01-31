Top tips to start the barra season strong

Jonno Bale at the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga

SMALL tides will give keen fishers the best chance of catching a big one as the barramundi season opens tomorrow.

From midday, fishers can snag barra after a three-month closed season which aims to help protect the species.

LJ’s Compleat Angler owner Liam Jones said neat tides meant fish would be schooling and easier to catch.

“Deeper bends in the Calliope (River) and deeper structure in the harbour like behind Tide Island should have fish holding,” Mr Jones said.

In terms of equipment, he said a 5-7 inch soft plastic would be the most consistent, but you could get away with running a standard deep-diving hard body.

Those heading out must adhere to bag limits.

In tidal waters, barramundi must be 58-120cm.

There is a possession limit of five per person, or 10 per boat if there are more than two people on-board.