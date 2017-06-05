Top talent off to Special Olympics

TALENTED: Iteeca Cleland and Levi Harris are off to the Gold Coast for the Special Olympics Junior Nationals Competition.

TWO talented students from Rosella Park School are off to the Special Olympics Junior National Games to be held on the Gold Coast next month.

Levi Harris, 11 and Iteeca Cleland, 12 will travel to Runaway Bay during the final week of the June/July school holidays to compete in a variety of sports against athletes from across the country.

The Junior National Games are held every four years and more than 200 young athletes with an intellectual disability between the ages of 8-15 will participate across four sports - athletics, swimming, basketball and soccer.

Levi and Iteeca were both presented with a Special Olympics uniform, medal and backpack full of goodies at Rosella Park School last Friday.

The multi-talented athletes are both looking forward to their trip.

"In swimming I do freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke,” Levi said.

"In athletics I do running, throwing and jumping - I throw a javelin, discus and shot put.

"My favourite part is doing 400 metres because when I do that I ran very very fast.”

Iteeca plays basketball and loves the team aspect of the sport.

"I love basketball because my friends help me and I have fun with my friends,” Iteeca said.

Iteeca said her favourite part of playing basketball was running, shooting and "getting the first goal”.

Rosella Park principal Kate Russ said the school was "very proud of their dedication” and excited that they were going to the Junior Nationals.

Special Olympics head basketball coach Tenielle Rowe said last Friday's uniform presentation was an important moment for both students.

"The uniform presentation is the moment where it becomes a bit more real,” Ms Rowe said.

"They've been selected as representatives of Queensland to compete against the other states.

"Iteeca and Levi have worked really hard to get to this point and it's just the beginning of a long journey in the Special Olympics for the rest of their lives.”