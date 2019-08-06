Top student facing deportation a week before exams

A model student is facing deportation weeks out from her VCE exams because of her father's illness.

Warrnambool's Brauer College has supported school captain Vanisre Rajasegaran and her family and a petition posted to a VCE discussion group on Facebook late on Monday saw thousands of signatures from students around Victoria added overnight.

Ms Rajasegaran told petition supporters the family was on day 17 of a 28 day deadline.

Ms Rajasegaran, known as Vani, is also a gifted singer and hopes to study medicine or law.

In addition to her school leadership role, Ms Rajasegaran was one of two country students representing Victoria in Country to Canberra, a program seeking to empower rural women to reach their leadership potential.

During one event, the Power Trip lunch, Ms Rajasegaran met One Nation's Senator Pauline Hanson and now prime minister Scott Morrison.

The Rajasegaran family Vanisre, dad Manikam, mum Premawathy and brother Vela.

Originally from Singapore, the family moved to Melbourne in 2013 and on to Warrnambool in 2015 to take up new jobs.

The family is facing deportation because of Mr Rajasegaran's kidney illness and potential to be a burden on the health system.

But, he said, the Immigration Department medical assessments on his prognosis were at odds with assessments by his own specialists.

The family's appeal to the Administrative Appeals' Tribunal was dismissed and they received a letter saying their temporary visa expires on August 21.

They are about to seek ministerial intervention from Mr David Coleman whose portfolio covers immigration and citizenship.

Mr Rajasegaran said a review by the minister could take anywhere from weeks to 18 months. leaving them in limbo. He said they had been told they were unable to apply for a new temporary visa until the current one expired.

He had been told that Vanisre will be unable to attend school until that was approved and the couple will be unable to work.

In a heartfelt plea on her petition page, Ms Rajasegaran said Warrnambool was home to the family.

"My family and I are being forced to leave Australia in the next 28 days. Currently I'm on my 17th day while writing this plea to stay in Australia. We have been residing in Australia for 7 years. I am a school captain at Brauer College in Year 12 and have only three more months till finishing my VCE and my brother is eight years old who is in Grade two at Warrnambool East Primary School," she wrote.

Senator Bridget McKenzie at the Power Trip lunch in Canberra, with Vanisre Rajasegaran and another student. The picture was posted on Senator McKenzie's Facebook page.

Ms Rajasegaran said she was a proud Victorian and Australian.

" I always stand to respect the fallen Anzacs despite my status because deep down I know I am a part of Australia," she said.

"Our plea to stay comes from the disapproval of immigration as they believe my father is a threat to the Australian community due to his health condition.

"However, my family and I have so much more to offer as we are genuine contributors to our community in country Victoria, Warrnambool.

"My father is so much more than his health condition however no considerations have been taken as to my father doing his best to improve his condition and even to the extent opting out of medical treatments in his legal care directives."

Ms Rajasegaran said her parents, who worked in caring roles in Warrnambool with the elderly and young.

"This is a very stressful time for my family and I and it is utterly disappointing that my assimilation to the wider community has not been considered. It is hurtful that of 18 and eight years of age my brother and I lead clueless futures when really at this age we shouldn't be made to feel this way," she said.

"It is upsetting that my father, who is the reason behind my success, is being penalised for carrying a condition when really, no one should be made to feel this way."

