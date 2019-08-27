Top spot not quite set as yet in the Gladstone Rugby League

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallabys tuned up for the Gladstone Rugby League finals on September 7 with a 64-14 rout against Calliope Roosters.

The result would not affect Wallabys' position on the GRL ladder, but its opponent could be either Brothers or Valleys in 11 days.

Wallabys meet Valleys this Saturday at Marley Brown Oval and, as it stands, Valleys sit atop of the GRL ladder while Brothers are second.

That's the order it should stay come Saturday night after the completion of the minor round in which Brothers should beat Tannum Seagulls.

Wallabys' Joshua Taylor, with three tries, had a field day against the Roosters as did Matt Baker (two), Joshua Powell and Chase Gourley (two tries each).

Wallaby's Josh Taylor takes the ball off a kick off. Matt Taylor GLA240319LEAG

Wallabys will look to these players and the experience of Ashley Dodd to have any chance against a Valleys team which is hanging out for a pre-finals run after Tannum Seagulls were forced to forfeit last weekend.

Meanwhile the Tannum Seagals meet Bundaberg Brothers in the Bundaberg-Gladstone Intercity Women's second semi-final.

Tannum Sands Seagals host Gladstone Wallabys women's team on 10 August 2019 at Dennis Park, Boyne Island. PICTURED: Nakita Rhind Matt Taylor GLA100819LEAG

The winner will progress to the grand final. Follow results on the association Sportingpulse website.