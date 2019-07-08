TOP SIX: RSPCA cats and dogs you can adopt today

NEED A HOME: RSPCA volunteers Nicole Allison and Jolander Borchers with Lotus, Cleo and Zarli (no longer available for adoption).

WITH the impending closure of Team RSPCA Gladstone at the end of the month, there is some uncertainty regarding the fate of animals in their care.

President Nicole Allison told The Observer yesterday the organisation will find homes for animals at other RSPCA shelters across the state.

If you're thinking of taking in a rescue dog or cat into your home, there are 29 animals publicly listed for adoption in Gladstone on the RSPCA Queensland's website.

We've picked six of the cutest cats and dogs that you can take home.

Rooney

Rooney Contributed

Breed: English staffordshire bull terrier mix

Gender: Male

Age: 10 months

Click to view RSPCA profile

Bart

Bart Contributed

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 10 months

Click to view RSPCA profile

Birdie

Birdie Contributed

Breed: Border collie (mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years, 1 month

Click to view RSPCA profile

King

King Contributed

Breed: Burmese (mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years

Click to view RSPCA profile

Zeina

Zeina Contributed

Breed: American staffordshire terrier

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years, 3 months

Click to view RSPCA profile

Baby Girl

Baby Girl Contributed

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 11 years

Click to view RSPCA profile

For the full list of adoptable animals in the Gladstone region, visit the RSPCA's website.