TOP SIX: RSPCA cats and dogs you can adopt today
WITH the impending closure of Team RSPCA Gladstone at the end of the month, there is some uncertainty regarding the fate of animals in their care.
President Nicole Allison told The Observer yesterday the organisation will find homes for animals at other RSPCA shelters across the state.
If you're thinking of taking in a rescue dog or cat into your home, there are 29 animals publicly listed for adoption in Gladstone on the RSPCA Queensland's website.
We've picked six of the cutest cats and dogs that you can take home.
Rooney
Breed: English staffordshire bull terrier mix
Gender: Male
Age: 10 months
Bart
Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)
Gender: Male
Age: 10 months
Birdie
Breed: Border collie (mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 2 years, 1 month
King
Breed: Burmese (mixed)
Gender: Male
Age: 2 years
Zeina
Breed: American staffordshire terrier
Gender: Female
Age: 2 years, 3 months
Baby Girl
Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 11 years
For the full list of adoptable animals in the Gladstone region, visit the RSPCA's website.