NEED A HOME: RSPCA volunteers Nicole Allison and Jolander Borchers with Lotus, Cleo and Zarli (no longer available for adoption).
Pets & Animals

TOP SIX: RSPCA cats and dogs you can adopt today

Mark Zita
by
8th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

WITH the impending closure of Team RSPCA Gladstone at the end of the month, there is some uncertainty regarding the fate of animals in their care.

President Nicole Allison told The Observer yesterday the organisation will find homes for animals at other RSPCA shelters across the state.

If you're thinking of taking in a rescue dog or cat into your home, there are 29 animals publicly listed for adoption in Gladstone on the RSPCA Queensland's website.

We've picked six of the cutest cats and dogs that you can take home.

Rooney

 

Rooney
Rooney Contributed

Breed: English staffordshire bull terrier mix

Gender: Male

Age: 10 months

Click to view RSPCA profile

Bart

 

Bart
Bart Contributed

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 10 months

Click to view RSPCA profile

Birdie

 

Birdie
Birdie Contributed

Breed: Border collie (mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years, 1 month

Click to view RSPCA profile

King

 

King
King Contributed

Breed: Burmese (mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years

Click to view RSPCA profile

Zeina

 

Zeina
Zeina Contributed

Breed: American staffordshire terrier

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years, 3 months

Click to view RSPCA profile

Baby Girl

 

Baby Girl
Baby Girl Contributed

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 11 years

Click to view RSPCA profile

For the full list of adoptable animals in the Gladstone region, visit the RSPCA's website.

adopt-a-pet gladstone region team rspca gladstone
Gladstone Observer

