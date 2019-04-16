Menu
CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp.
TOP SCORE: Central Queensland Uni in a global top 200

liana walker
16th Apr 2019
CENTRAL Queensland University has another feather to add to their academic cap.

They were recognised by the Time Higher Education University Impact Ratings as a top 200 institution globally when it comes to social and economic impact.

CQUni was assessed against 500 universities from 75 countries and was ranked within the top 100 for three fields: quality education (83), decent work and economic growth (94) and peace, justice and strong institutions (64).

CQUniversity's vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the rankings reinforced the university's commitment to social and economic impact in order to inspire students.

"It also drives home the sense of pride that leading regional universities can earn international recognition for these important elements of their mission,” Prof Klomp said.

He said the City and Gladstone Marina campus had a reputation for their focus on community engagement and partnerships, locally relevant research and teaching informed by industry needs.

"CQUni has also been a shining light in Gladstone for the incubation of social innovation approaches to tackle complex community issues,” he said.

