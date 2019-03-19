Top Queensland lawyer cops foul abuse in court room tirade

Zak Christy John Trimble, 25, abused one of Queensland's top lawyers before he was jailed.

Zak Christy John Trimble, 25, abused one of Queensland's top lawyers before he was jailed. Facebook

A "DRUG addict" criminal called a top Queensland lawyer a "dog" and a "skank" as he was taken to the cells following an appearance in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The outburst happened after Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Malouf convinced Justice James Douglas on Tuesday to jail Zak Christy John Trimble for three months.

Justice Douglas had just left the court room, when Trimble walked behind Ms Malouf, stopped and, facing her back, aggressively yelled: "You f---ing dog. You f---cking skank."

Ms Malouf, Trimble's defence team and the two corrections officers were shocked into silence for a few seconds before the 25-year-old convicted methamphetamine trafficker was rushed out of the court.

Ms Malouf indicated after the encounter that she was OK.

Trimble came to the public's attention in November when it emerged he had been photographed standing next to a car with the number plates "JA1L ME" shortly before facing the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on a charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

That charge and resulting conviction breached a four-year suspended sentence for trafficking the drug ice that was handed down two months earlier by Justice Douglas.

During Tuesday's sentencing, Ms Malouf said Trimble should spend some time in custody because the Alfa Romeo he was caught unlawfully using was stolen and it had false number plates.

Ms Malouf said the offending was likely related to Trimble's ongoing issues with drugs and it was a serious offence committed months after he was warned by Justice Douglas to stay on the straight and narrow.

Trimble's defence barrister argued Trimble should be released as he had been in prison for the past four months.

However, Justice Douglas disagreed, saying a further three months behind bars was necessary because the breach warranted a strong punishment.

"There seems little point in leaving you on probation," Justice Douglas told Trimble.

Once Trimble leaves prison in June, he will be on parole for a further 15 months.

"You may be in the grip of a drug addiction," Justice Douglas said.

"But unless you do something to turn your life around you will be going into custody for an extended amount of time - it is up to you."

- NewsRegional