TOP PICKS: 21 businesses recognised in TripAdvisor awards
FROM Gladstone’s East Shores to an Agnes Water Surf School, 21 businesses in the Gladstone region have be recognised at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers Choice awards.
The awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great user reviews and are among the top 10 per cent of businesses on TripAdvisor.
In Gladstone, eateries were the most popular style of business to receive the accolade, going to six businesses, while south in Agnes Water six experiences earned themselves the title.
One of the businesses honoured with the award also recently named as Gladstone’s Best Brunch in a poll by The Observer.
2020 Travellers Choice Winners:
Accommodation:
Mercure Gladstone
Metro Hotel and Apartments Gladstone
Oaks Grand Gladstone
Quest Gladstone
Eatery:
Cafe Spinnaker
Fresh Fix Cafe
Hog’s Breath Cafe Gladstone
Lightbox. Espresso + Wine Bar
The Dock at East Shores
The Outlook Cafe
Cafe Discovery at Agnes
Codie’s Place
Getaway Garden Cafe
Holidays Cafe
Attraction:
East Shores Water Park
1770 Distillery
Gnarly Tours
Lazy Lizard Surf School
Paperbark Forest Walk
Reef 2 Beach Surf School
Scooter Roo Tours
