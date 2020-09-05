TOP PICKS: 21 businesses recognised in TripAdvisor awards

East Shores water park is just one of many attractions recognised by the 2020 Traveller’s Choice awards.

East Shores water park is just one of many attractions recognised by the 2020 Traveller’s Choice awards.

FROM Gladstone’s East Shores to an Agnes Water Surf School, 21 businesses in the Gladstone region have be recognised at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers Choice awards.

The awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great user reviews and are among the top 10 per cent of businesses on TripAdvisor.

In Gladstone, eateries were the most popular style of business to receive the accolade, going to six businesses, while south in Agnes Water six experiences earned themselves the title.

One of the businesses honoured with the award also recently named as Gladstone’s Best Brunch in a poll by The Observer.

2020 Travellers Choice Winners:

Accommodation:

Mercure Gladstone

Metro Hotel and Apartments Gladstone

Oaks Grand Gladstone

Quest Gladstone

Eatery:

Cafe Spinnaker

Fresh Fix Cafe

Hog’s Breath Cafe Gladstone

Lightbox. Espresso + Wine Bar

The Dock at East Shores

The Outlook Cafe

Cafe Discovery at Agnes

Codie’s Place

Getaway Garden Cafe

Holidays Cafe

Attraction:

East Shores Water Park

1770 Distillery

Gnarly Tours

Lazy Lizard Surf School

Paperbark Forest Walk

Reef 2 Beach Surf School

Scooter Roo Tours

Related stories:

‘Good to go’: Queenslanders look to region for holidays

THUMBS UP: New-look East Shores is first class

Future of Gladstone’s cruise ship tourism market revealed