Top-paying Qld public service jobs a big secret

The agency overseeing Queensland's public service is refusing to reveal how many high-paid senior executive appointments it has approved since the state's internal austerity measures.

The Palaszczuk government in July last year announced its savings and debt plan to find $3bn through actions including a natural reduction in senior executive service jobs, which can pay more than $220,000 a year.

But the Public Service Commission (PSC) has refused to say how many senior executive appointments it has sanctioned since the hiring freeze, despite having responsibility for supporting whether senior executive vacancies of more than six months' duration are filled.

The Courier-Mail requested a breakdown of approvals since the saving measures, but a spokesman argued providing the data "may be misleading" to the public.

"The government's savings and debt plan contains a commitment to achieve a natural reduction of senior executive service roles across the Queensland public service workforce," he said.

"As such, providing individual department numbers, or total number of supported roles, would not provide an ­accurate picture of how this objective is being achieved, and may be misleading to your readers," he said.

He said there were now 33 fewer senior executive service positions, compared with July.

As revealed by The Courier-Mail last week, the PSC recently approved the recruitment of a senior executive director to the taxpayer-funded Queensland Family and Child Commission (QFCC). The role offers a total fixed annual package of up to $222,277.

It also previously supported the direct appointment to the vacant senior executive role at the body of QFCC director Tony King in an acting capacity for 12 months.

Mr King was hired by the QFCC in August to a senior ­officer position before being promoted to the acting role. He previously worked in government roles with QFCC consultant Cynthia Gillespie, whose Moreton Advisory at the time was working on its "Future Ready" project at a cost of more than $400,000.

Government sources claim Ms Gillespie told staff she recommended Mr King's appointment to the QFCC.

But Ms Gillespie last week denied Mr King was appointed at her recommendation, saying she had no involvement in the independent recruitment process. The QFCC said consultants were not involved. The PSC defended the filling of the vacant senior executive job, citing a net reduction in filled senior executive roles and that it had been "vacancy managed as long as possible".

Originally published as Top-paying Qld public service jobs a big secret