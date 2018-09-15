Top paramedics recognised in Queensland Ambulance awards

TOP CARE: Advanced care paramedic Renae Cushion has been awarded a National Medal. INSET: Brian Rose and Larissa Dehne, who received awards for the Excellence in Performance category.

GLADSTONE'S top paramedics have been awarded for their years of hard work and dedication to the region.

Four Gladstone paramedics received medals at the Central Queensland Awards ceremony yesterday.

Advanced care paramedic Renae Cushion took home a prestigious award - a National Medal.

Emergency drivers from Miriam Vale, including Brian Rose and Larissa Dehne, were also awarded.

Advanced care paramedic Seeona Brown received a long service medal for 10 years in service and paramedic Heather Johnson received a National Medal.

Gladstone Station is home to 29 operational paramedics, while the CQ LASN encompasses 220 full-time employees and 16 operational employees.

Central Queensland Local Ambulance Service Network Chief Superintendent Steven Coombs said the presentation of service awards offered an opportunity to pause for a

moment to recognise the outstanding achievements within the organisation and reflect on its proud history.

"Ceremonies like this are a chance to say thanks to all our paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, patient transport officers, corporate staff and volunteers for what they do every day to make sure our patients receive the best care possible,” Mr Coombs said.

"It's an opportunity to applaud those who have performed their duties above and beyond what is expected of them as well as acknowledge officers that have served their

communities for many decades.

"I want to recognise all Central Queensland staff for their contribution and assistance in building the service into the modern, high-performing organisation it is today.”

A number of medals - including Long Service Medals and National Medals for 10 and 15 years of service - were presented to 13 Central Queensland paramedics, while three other staff officially received their Certificate IV in Health.

According to QAS it is not compulsory for paramedics to go on rural stints and staff can nominate their preferred region.