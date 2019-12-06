Top NAPLAN principals reveal secrets to success

A LITERACY focus, high quality teaching and a deep knowledge of the curriculum - these are just a few of the secrets to schools' stellar NAPLAN results as revealed by some of the state's top principals.

As Queensland schools with the highest NAPLAN scores over the past five years are revealed, principals have overwhelming credited their success to cultivating a supportive yet challenging environment for their students.

Brisbane Grammar School were revealed as having the highest combined primary school results (using Year 5 scores) and second highest secondary results (Year 9) from 2015 to 2019.

Deputy Headmaster Teaching and Learning Steve Uscinski said the school believed the best preparation for the annual national tests was a "broad, liberal, well-rounded education".

"The fact that, by any available measure, including NAPLAN, Brisbane Grammar School students have consistently been the best-performing students in the state over recent decades is testament to a culture of learning and the overall breadth and balance of the educational experience provided," he said.

Steve Uscinski - Deputy Head of teaching and learning - at Brisbane Grammar School has revealed the secrets to NAPLAN success. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)

"BGS students perform well in all kinds of assessments because they are challenged as learners to develop broad skills in thinking, communication and metacognition essential to leading successful and fulfilling lives and careers."

Mr Uscinski said the school used NAPLAN as "it was intended" - as a tool to identify gaps any students may have in literacy and numeracy skills, and to ensure foundational knowledge is being well taught.

Meanwhile Rainworth State School was revealed as the top performing public school in Queensland in NAPLAN since 2015.

Principal Richenda Wagener said they took a whole of school approach to the "social and emotional" wellbeing of the students.

"We are building an expert teaching team with a strong emphasis on classroom delivery and a deep knowledge of the Australian Curriculum," she said.

"We authentically engage with students and parents so that they are an active part of the learning process in order to build upon a culture that promotes learning for all students."

In-demand Brisbane State High School was the highest performing state secondary school in NAPLAN over the past five years.

Executive Principal Wade Haynes said the school's main preparation was in the classroom, with "high levels of challenge and high levels of support".

"The secret to success in NAPLAN is to keep it in perspective, as part of what we teach," he said.

"We supplement quality classroom practice with some test specific training, so that students know how to demonstrate their best efforts.

"When students do their best, we can target the next part of their learning really well."