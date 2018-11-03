Top marks for passionate Year 5 teacher

SPOTLIGHT: St Francis Catholic Primary School teachers Ashleigh Marks and Meredith Groves have been nominated for awards at this year's Queensland College of Teachers' Excellence in Teaching Awards.

TANNUM Sands teacher Ashleigh Marks wasn't expecting a nomination as one of Queensland's top teachers.

Her name was put forward for this year's QCT Excellence in Teaching awards for adopting contemporary teaching methods and applying real-world learning experiences.

The Year 5 teacher at St Francis Catholic Primary School said she was surprised by the nomination.

"It shows how passionate we are about education and teaching and how that's fostering through our school,” Ms Marks said.

She uses modern technology to help facilitate learning in her classroom.

"We're incorporating Google Classroom and Google Hangouts, where students are able to connect with other students across the globe,” Ms Marks said.

"We have been implementing best practices as much as we can in order to improve education across the board.”

The teacher of 11 years said she wanted students' growth and improvement to drive her passion for the job.

"Bringing the real world into the classroom is a big passion of mine,” she said.

During her own education, Ms Marks was inspired by teachers who took the time to explain lessons.

"They would always be there to help you,” she said.

"If you can talk about your problems (openly) ... it had more of a powerful impact on me (as a student).

"It's through that I wanted to help children in primary education.”

The parents of Ms Marks's students are very excited about the work she has been doing in the classroom.

"They're excited their children are getting a range of perspectives ... and tackling real-world problems,” she said.

"(Students) are becoming more confident and independent to be able to master any challenge they have.”