TOP MARKS: 22 Gladstone region businesses make state list
TWENTY-TWO Gladstone region businesses have received top marks in a state wide program assessing tourism operators.
Tourism and Events Queensland released its Best of Queensland Experiences Program list on Friday, revealing the top ranking tourism businesses across the state.
Each year the program assesses all operators with a live listing on the Australian Tourism Data Warehouse (ATDW) against a set of five weighted criteria that total 100 points.
Tourism operators require at least 80 points of 100 to be identified on the list. More than 20 local businesses made the cut and "exceeded consumer expectations”.
Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite said it put the Gladstone region on the map as one the state's top holiday destinations.
"To achieve 80 per cent (of 100) is a great result for these businesses and it is wonderful to see them competing at a level with the rest of Queensland,” Mr Branthwaite said.
"It sets a benchmark.
"And for the businesses that are achieving 90 to 100 per cent, well that's quite amazing.”
Operators are ranked by how well they deliver an experience based on customer reviews, the accessibility of their product using an online platform and social media presence.
Operators get bonus points if they are members of GAPDL and are accredited.
"We also have a workshop coming up in May, aimed at assisting and elevating those (operators) who aren't on the list or have just made the list,” Mr Branthwaite said.
"This means the next time this program assesses these operators, the bar is raised.”
TOURISM and Events Queensland has congratulated the following Gladstone region businesses for making its 2019 Best of Queensland Experiences program list.
The Best of Queensland Experiences are assessed annually.
The Best of Queensland Experience - Gladstone region operators
1770 LARC! Tours
1770 Liquid Adventures
1770 Reef Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours
Agnes Water Beach Club
Apartments G60 Gladstone, managed by Metro Hotels
Boynedale Bush Camp
Captain Cook Holiday Village
Central Studio Accommodation
Curtis Central Apartments
Curtis Ferry Services
Discovery Parks - Tannum Sands
Gladstone Central Plaza
Gladstone City Central Apartments
Gladstone Reef Hotel Motel
Lagoons 1770 Resort and Spa
Mercure Gladstone
Metro Hotel and Apartments Gladstone
Port of Gladstone Harbour Tour
Quest Gladstone
Sandcastles 1770 Motel and Resort
Sunbird Gardens
Sunrise at 1770 Holidays