TOP MARKS: 22 Gladstone region businesses make state list

HOLIDAY GOERS: The Boynedale Bush Camp was one of 22 tourism operators in the Gladstone region to make the Queensland wide list. Mike Richards GLA300617BUSH

TWENTY-TWO Gladstone region businesses have received top marks in a state wide program assessing tourism operators.

Tourism and Events Queensland released its Best of Queensland Experiences Program list on Friday, revealing the top ranking tourism businesses across the state.

Each year the program assesses all operators with a live listing on the Australian Tourism Data Warehouse (ATDW) against a set of five weighted criteria that total 100 points.

Tourism operators require at least 80 points of 100 to be identified on the list. More than 20 local businesses made the cut and "exceeded consumer expectations”.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite said it put the Gladstone region on the map as one the state's top holiday destinations.

"To achieve 80 per cent (of 100) is a great result for these businesses and it is wonderful to see them competing at a level with the rest of Queensland,” Mr Branthwaite said.

"It sets a benchmark.

"And for the businesses that are achieving 90 to 100 per cent, well that's quite amazing.”

Operators are ranked by how well they deliver an experience based on customer reviews, the accessibility of their product using an online platform and social media presence.

Operators get bonus points if they are members of GAPDL and are accredited.

"We also have a workshop coming up in May, aimed at assisting and elevating those (operators) who aren't on the list or have just made the list,” Mr Branthwaite said.

"This means the next time this program assesses these operators, the bar is raised.”

TOURISM and Events Queensland has congratulated the following Gladstone region businesses for making its 2019 Best of Queensland Experiences program list.

The Best of Queensland Experiences are assessed annually.

The Best of Queensland Experience - Gladstone region operators

1770 LARC! Tours

1770 Liquid Adventures

1770 Reef Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours

Agnes Water Beach Club

Apartments G60 Gladstone, managed by Metro Hotels

Boynedale Bush Camp

Captain Cook Holiday Village

Central Studio Accommodation

Curtis Central Apartments

Curtis Ferry Services

Discovery Parks - Tannum Sands

Gladstone Central Plaza

Gladstone City Central Apartments

Gladstone Reef Hotel Motel

Lagoons 1770 Resort and Spa

Mercure Gladstone

Metro Hotel and Apartments Gladstone

Port of Gladstone Harbour Tour

Quest Gladstone

Sandcastles 1770 Motel and Resort

Sunbird Gardens

Sunrise at 1770 Holidays