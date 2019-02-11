Gladstone's best locations for a romantic Valentine's date
SO YOU'RE looking for a place in the Gladstone region to take your Valentine's Day date?
Our region is blessed with so many natural spaces and places to make any moment romantic.
Here are The Observer's top places across the region for a memorable Valentine's Day.
Heron Island
The island is a perfect place for a romantic getaway for two. On the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef, couples can spend time snorkelling, diving or look at the turtles hatching at night.
Tondoon Botanic Gardens
If you want a relaxing afternoon picnic with your significant other, then Tondoon Botanic Gardens is the place for you.
Seventeen Seventy/ Agnes Water
Take a dip at the main Agnes Beach, or maybe somewhere more secluded like Chinaman's Beach. If you and your date love bush walks, Paperbark Forest's walking track is perfect for taking in the atmosphere and spotting some wildlife.
Auckland Point Lookout
Nothing says romance like taking in a magnificent landscape at sunset. The Auckland Point Lookout has a magnificent view of the Gladstone region, especially the marina.
East Shores
After taking in the atmosphere of Auckland Point, you and your date can walk down and take a stroll at East Shores. There's plenty of green spaces to take in, perfect for a little picnic.
Canoe Point
There's plenty to do at Canoe Point in Tannum Sands. Located near the main beach, the park offers walking and bike tracks, bushland reserves and boardwalks. With plenty of wood-fired barbecues and open grass areas, couples can enjoy a picnic or a meal.