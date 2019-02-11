Menu
Valentine's Day is this Thursday.
Gladstone's best locations for a romantic Valentine's date

Mark Zita
by
11th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
SO YOU'RE looking for a place in the Gladstone region to take your Valentine's Day date?

Our region is blessed with so many natural spaces and places to make any moment romantic.

Here are The Observer's top places across the region for a memorable Valentine's Day.

 

Heron Island
The island is a perfect place for a romantic getaway for two. On the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef, couples can spend time snorkelling, diving or look at the turtles hatching at night.

 

Tondoon Botanic Gardens.
Tondoon Botanic Gardens

If you want a relaxing afternoon picnic with your significant other, then Tondoon Botanic Gardens is the place for you.

 

 

Agnes Water main beach.
Seventeen Seventy/ Agnes Water

Take a dip at the main Agnes Beach, or maybe somewhere more secluded like Chinaman's Beach. If you and your date love bush walks, Paperbark Forest's walking track is perfect for taking in the atmosphere and spotting some wildlife.

 

Auckland Point Lookout.
Auckland Point Lookout

Nothing says romance like taking in a magnificent landscape at sunset. The Auckland Point Lookout has a magnificent view of the Gladstone region, especially the marina.

East Shore Gladstone Marina. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
East Shores

After taking in the atmosphere of Auckland Point, you and your date can walk down and take a stroll at East Shores. There's plenty of green spaces to take in, perfect for a little picnic.

Canoe Point

There's plenty to do at Canoe Point in Tannum Sands. Located near the main beach, the park offers walking and bike tracks, bushland reserves and boardwalks. With plenty of wood-fired barbecues and open grass areas, couples can enjoy a picnic or a meal.

